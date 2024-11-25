DHL Cargo Plane Crashes Near Vilnius Airport in Lithuania

The DHL logo is displayed at the DHL Express service center facility, a unit of Deutsche Post DHL Group, in Glenmarie, Selangor, Malaysia, on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. Photographer: Samsul Said/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- A DHL cargo plane flying from Germany to Lithuania crashed close to Vilnius Airport, killing a crew member and injuring two pilots, according to police.

The aircraft, which took off from the eastern German city of Leipzig, went down close to a house in the Lithuanian capital at about 5:30 a.m. on Monday, the police said, adding that the search still continues for another crew member. Twelve people have been evacuated as firefighters continue to battle the blaze.

Authorities in the Baltic country said an investigation was under way to determine what caused the crash, which occurred about 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) from the runway. The aircraft slid for a few hundred meters, they said.

“The most important step now is to find black boxes,” Vilmantas Vitkauskas, the head of National Crisis Management Center said at a press conference. “It’s been only a couple hours and it’s really too early to talk about the cause.”

Vilnius Airport said operations aren’t currently disrupted.

