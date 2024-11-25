Egypt Searches for 17 Missing After Red Sea Tourist Boat Sinks

(Bloomberg) -- Egyptian authorities are searching for 17 people missing after a tourist boat sank off the country’s Red Sea coast.

Twenty-eight others who were on board have been rescued, Amr Hanafi, the governor of Egypt’s Red Sea governorate, said in a statement. The vessel, identified as the Sea Story, foundered at about 5:30 a.m. Monday near the coastal town of Marsa Allam, he said.

No immediate cause was given. Passengers included citizens of European nations, the US and Egypt, in addition to the local crew, the governor said.

The boat set off from Marsa Allam on Sunday and was scheduled to arrive at the tourist hub of Hurghada, further north on the coast, on Nov. 29, according to authorities.

