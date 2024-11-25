Nike Gets New Chief HR Officer in Latest Shake-Up Under Hill

(Bloomberg) -- Nike Inc. is getting a new chief human resources officer in the latest shake-up under new chief executive officer Elliott Hill.

Treasure Heinle will replace the retailer’s current HR leader Monique Matheson, who has been at the company for 26 years and in the CHRO role since 2017. Matheson will retire.

Heinle will become an executive vice president as part of the change, which will be effective on Jan. 6.

Since taking the helm at the world’s largest sportswear retailer, Hill has appointed a new diversity leader as well as marketing and legal executives.

Read more here: New Nike CEO Begins Reshuffle Starting with Marketing, Legal

Heinle, who will report to Hill, has been at Nike since 2012 and most recently served as the company’s chief talent officer.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.