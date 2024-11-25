UniCredit’s BPM Curveball Leaves Meloni Scrambling on Banking Plan

(Bloomberg) -- UniCredit SpA’s surprise bid for Banco BPM SpA has left Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government struggling to work out if its plans to create Italy’s third major banking group are now defunct.

Several officials contacted by Bloomberg expressed bafflement at Chief Executive Officer Andrea Orcel’s unexpected move to offer €10 billion ($10.5 billion) in an all-share bid to buy its smaller domestic rival, questioning what his motives for such a transaction might be.

Most perplexing for them is why the UniCredit boss wants to launch another hostile takeover battle while he is also pursuing an acquisition of Commerzbank AG, Germany’s second-biggest lender.

Considering Meloni’s muscular and engaged approach until now toward interactions with Italy’s major companies, Orcel’s move could risk being perceived as a challenge to that authority. Her coalition government has yet to issue a formal reaction to the announcement.

For officials in Rome, the most pressing issue raised by Orcel’s audacious move is that such a takeover may scuttle their strategy to create Italy’s third-biggest bank after UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo SpA. Banco BPM is buying a stake in lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA from the government as part of that deal.

UniCredit had informed the government about its takeover bid shortly before announcing it, according to people familiar with the matter. Even so, news of the move hadn’t widely spread in government circles and officials are now puzzling over the implications.

One person, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the creation of a third banking group is still possible, with Monte Paschi and Unipol Gruppo SpA at its core instead of Banco BPM.

Another person noted that it’s not a negative for the government if Orcel wants to create a stronger Italian group together with Banco BPM.

In a call with analysts, Orcel said his bank’s interest in Banco BPM “shouldn’t come as a surprise” and that his bank couldn’t be “absent” from national consolidation in the sector.

Banco BPM, which has almost €200 billion of assets, has long been seen as a target for UniCredit to expand in the rich Lombardy region and add lucrative segments to its business, according to analysts.

Since September, UniCredit has built up a stake in Commerzbank with a view to making a full acquisition of that German rival. Politicians there have reacted with dismay, while the bank itself is resisting any takeover. That situation has now been put on hold pending the outcome of federal elections early next year.

