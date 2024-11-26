Apotea Owners Seek $149 Million in Swedish Pharmacy’s IPO

(Bloomberg) -- The owners of Apotea AB are looking to raise around 1.64 billion Swedish kronor ($149 million) through a listing of the online pharmacy.

The offering consists of roughly 28 million shares at a set price of 58 kronor, according to a statement Tuesday. The deal would value the company at around 6 billion kronor.

Laulima AB, Alecta Tjänstepension Ömsesidigt, SEB Life International Assurance Company DAC, Neudi Kapital AB and Creades AB are selling stakes through the transaction.

The firm expects to start taking orders from retail and institutional investors from Wednesday, with a view to debuting on Nasdaq Stockholm on Dec. 6. A number of cornerstone investors including Capital Group and Nordea Asset Management have committed to snap up roughly 60% of the offering, according to the statement.

Other Nordic companies are also moving ahead with plans to go public, including Swedish real estate group Intea Fastigheter.

Founded in 2011, Apotea is one of Sweden’s largest online pharmacies. It delivers over-the-counter products and prescription drugs for humans and animals, and also offers medical advice via email, online chat and telephone.

The company generated net revenue of 6.3 billion kronor and an adjusted EBIT margin of 4.1% in the 12 months to Sept. 30, according to the statement.

Apotea was considering an IPO that could raise between $200 million and $300 million, Bloomberg News reported in October.

Carnegie Investment Bank AB and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB are leading the share sale.

(Adds cornerstone investors.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.