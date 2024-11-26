Aston Martin to Raise More Cash After Another Profit Warning

The front badge on an Aston Martin DBX sport utility vehicle (SUV) at the Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc factory in St Athan, UK, on Thursday, March 23, 2023. Aston surged after the loss-making manufacturer said itll boost deliveries of lucrative models like the £190,000 ($229,349) DBX707 sport utility vehicle. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc plans to tap investors for more funds as the luxury carmaker issued its second profit warning in two months.

The British company, synonymous with the James Bond movies, wants to raise £110 million (£138 million) by issuing new shares and a further £100 million in debt, it said in a statement Tuesday.

Due to the delayed delivery of some Valiant models, the company now expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of between £270 million and £280 million for 2024, below analyst estimates. Aston Martin had already cut its guidance in September, blaming supply-chain disruption and weak demand in China.

Aston Martin was rescued by Lawrence Stroll in 2020 but the billionaire is struggling to turn around the company, which has required several capital raises since he took over.

Stroll’s Yew Tree consortium has committed to subscribing for part of the share placing.

Aston Martin’s American depositary receipts fell as much as 8.7%.

