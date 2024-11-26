GM, Ford Slide on Fears New Trump Tariffs Will Hit Industry Hard

(Bloomberg) -- US carmaker stocks tumbled on worries that President-elect Donald Trump’s planned tariffs will drive up costs across the industry.

Trump said late Monday that he would impose additional 10% levies on goods from China and 25% on all products from Mexico and Canada – critical trade routes for the auto industry’s global supply chain. Some 2.3 million cars and light trucks were imported to the US from Mexico alone last year, according to researcher GlobalData.

Although it’s unclear how the new tariffs would be implemented under an existing trade agreement between the US, Canada and Mexico, additional levies would risk increasing production costs for key models. It could also risk pushing car prices out of reach for even more consumers.

“The entire year, we’ve been talking about affordability,” said Stephanie Valdez Streaty, director of industry insights at market researcher Cox Automotive. “Anything that’s going to increase prices is going to be difficult for consumers who are already facing difficulties in affording vehicles.”

General Motors Co. fell as much as 8.1% on Tuesday, the biggest intraday decline since June 2022. Shares of Ford Motor Co. and Stellantis NV also declined.

Stellantis, Volkswagen AG, Ford and GM would be “highly exposed” to an increase in tariffs on Canada and Mexico, according to Bernstein analysts. Stellantis and VW import about 40% of the vehicles they sell in the US, while GM imports roughly 30% and Ford 25%, according to a Nov. 26 research note.

GM and Stellantis import 55% of trucks sold in the US from Mexico and Canada, they said. Stellantis imports the heavy-duty version of its Ram pickup trucks and commercial vans from Mexico. Ford imports the electric Mustang Mach-e from Mexico, as well as the Bronco Sport SUV and Maverick small pickup truck.

Retaliation Risk

The auto industry’s outsized role in US-Mexico trade was on full display Tuesday, as Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum invoked GM, Ford and Stellantis by name as she suggested the country could raise tariffs of its own in response to new levies by Trump.

“One tariff will be followed by another in response, and so on until we put common companies at risk,” she said during her daily press conference in Mexico City. “The main exporters from Mexico to the US are General Motors, Stellantis, and Ford Motor Company, which arrived 80 years ago. Why put in place a tariff that puts them at risk?”

GM has one of its four North American plants making large pickup trucks in Silao, Mexico, with much of its production coming to the US. The Detroit-based carmaker also imports the Chevrolet Equinox EV from a plant in Ramos Arizpe, which also builds the Blazer EV. The Equinox starts at $35,000 and played a big role in GM’s surge in plug-in sales in the second half of this year.

Additional levies could also pose risk to a push by Jeep and Ram brand owner Stellantis to shift its manufacturing footprint to lower-cost countries, including Mexico. It’s part of an effort by Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares to drive down the cost of EVs and offset higher labor expenses in the US — a strategy squarely at odds with the agenda of Trump’s incoming administration.

The automaker has laid off thousands of workers in Michigan and Ohio this year, including 1,100 at a truck plant in Warren, Michigan. At the same time, it’s expanding a truck plant in Saltillo, Mexico to make Ram 1500 pickups in addition to the heavy-duty trucks it already makes there.

Contingency Plans

Chris Feuell, the CEO of the Ram brand, said last week that the company would be flexible in navigating any policy changes from the 47th president and could potentially revise its investment plans.

At an industry conference in New York last week, Ford Chief Financial Officer John Lawler said the company has been gaming out various scenarios to determine what impact tariffs might have on their business and how the company would adjust pricing and profitability.

“We’ll have to see what the level of tariff is and what we can do with that,” Lawler told analysts at a Barclays conference on Nov. 20. “Remember it’s four years and we don’t know how lasting this will be. We need to think about things on the longer cycle and the longer arc.”

