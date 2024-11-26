Kohl’s Cuts Sales Outlook on Weaker Spending on Clothes, Shoes

A shopper carries a Kohl's bag outside the company's store in Pleasant Hill, California, US. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Kohl’s Corp. trimmed its full-year sales outlook, citing weakness in its apparel and footwear businesses.

The stock fell 11% in premarket trading in New York. The stock has declined 36% so far this year through Monday’s close, compared with a 26% gain for the Russell 1000 Index.

Late Monday, Kohl’s said Ashley Buchanan, 50, will replace Tom Kingsbury, 72, who came on Kohl’s board as part of an activist campaign in 2021 and was named permanent CEO in early 2023. Kingsbury sought to deepen the company’s tie-up with Sephora and Babies “R” Us to drive traffic, but the turnaround hasn’t taken hold.

Comparable sales, which measure the performance of stores open at least a year, fell 9.3% in the quarter ended Nov. 2, according to a statement. That’s below the average analyst estimate of a drop of 5.19% — the eleventh consecutive decline.

The company now expects comparable sales to drop 7%, lower than its earlier expectation of a 6% drop.

