Stellantis Plans to Close UK Van Factory Over EV Mandate

(Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV announced plans to close a van factory in Luton, England, after the automaker warned about stringent EV sales requirements and insufficient demand for models with a plug.

The owner of Vauxhall said Tuesday it’s proposed shifting production of electric vans from the site, which employs around 1,100, to its facility in Ellesmere Port to raise efficiencies. It will also consult with employees and trade unions about transferring hundreds of jobs to Ellesmere Port and investing an additional £50 million ($63 million) there.

Stellantis, which is battling a slump in profits, has long threatened to pull the plug on its UK operations, warning that the government’s EV targets are too ambitious. The UK introduced rules requiring 10% of new van sales this year to be zero-emission, rising to 70% by the end of the decade. There’s a separate mandate that applies to passenger cars.

Automakers face fines of as much as £15,000 per vehicle if they fail to comply, though they can avoid penalties by using a credits-trading program and catch up in later years.

Stellantis isn’t alone in shrinking output as EV demand wanes in Europe. In Germany, Volkswagen AG is pushing for unprecedented cuts at its namesake brand, including possibly closing three plants, laying off thousands of workers and cutting wages.

Stellantis makes small electric vans across its Vauxhall, Citroën, Peugeot, Opel and Fiat brands at Ellesmere Port, following a £100 million investment to turn the factory into an electric-only plant. The manufacturer’s former UK chief Maria Grazia Davino left last month to join Chinese rival BYD Co.

