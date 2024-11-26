Trump’s 25% Tariff Will Drive Up US Prices of Aluminum and Steel

A worker welds bolts on to a sheet at a steel manufacturing plant in San Luis Potosi, San Luis Potosi state, Mexico, on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. The US is applying the tariffs to steel and aluminum shipments coming via Mexico in a bid to prevent China from circumnavigating existing levies through so-called transshipments.

(Bloomberg) -- President-elect Donald Trump’s plan to impose 25% tariffs on all goods from Canada and Mexico will push up steel and aluminum prices across the US, according to Citigroup analysts.

Aluminum and steel face the biggest impacts in metals from Trump’s tariff threat, since Canada and Mexico are top suppliers to the US, according to analysts led by Alexander Hacking. The US gets about 70% of its aluminum from abroad, with 60% of that from Canada. Steel imports account for 24% of US supply, with Canada providing about a quarter of the amount and Mexico approximately 15%.

A 25% tariff as announced by Trump on Monday would likely cause steel prices to rise by $100 to $150 a short ton, the analysts said in a Nov. 26 note. For aluminum, a US premium over London Metal Exchange prices could more than double to as much as 50 cents extra per metric ton — a move that could benefit six US domestic smelters. Still, the analysts warn “it could take years to reconfigure this supply chain.”

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has suggested her country could respond to Trump’s threatened tariffs with levies of its own, warning the economic consequences would be dire. Given that the US is a net exporter of steel to Mexico, Citigroup analysts said any retaliatory tariffs would hurt the US mills more, especially in sheet products.

Canada counts the US as its biggest export market for metals and minerals, with aluminum, iron and steel making up almost half of metals shipments, according to the Canadian government. The northern neighbor exported about C$59 billion ($42 billion) of metal ores, minerals and metal-and-mineral products to the US in 2022, according to Statistics Canada data.

