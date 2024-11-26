UK to Raise Funds With First Debt Sale Via Banks Since Budget

(Bloomberg) -- The UK is selling an inflation-linked bond maturing in 2054, testing investor demand with its first syndication conducted through banks since last month’s budget.

The Debt Management Office’s offering will price at 4 basis points over comparable notes, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified. Orders are currently in excess of £62 billion ($77.9 billion).

The offering is expected to raise £4.5 billion according to Megum Muhic, a strategist at RBC, citing the relative cheapness of the debt on various measures. “We anticipate strong demand.”

UK 10-year yields climbed to a one-year high at 4.59% in the wake of the budget on Oct. 30 after Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves announced the second-largest issuance plan on record. The benchmark has fallen since then to trade at around 4.37% on Tuesday.

The last syndicated bond sale in September for a 2040 note attracted record-matching demand of over £110 billion. Such debt syndications are typically more expensive than auctions, but they allow governments to raise large sums quickly while diversifying their investor base.

Bookrunners on the new deal are Barclays Plc, Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc. and NatWest Markets.

