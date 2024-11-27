Banco BPM CEO Warns UniCredit Deal Could Put 6,000 Jobs at Risk

(Bloomberg) -- Banco BPM SpA Chief Executive Officer Giuseppe Castagna warned employees that a takeover bid by UniCredit SpA could lead to more than 6,000 job cuts at Italy’s third-largest bank.

One matter of concern is “the cost synergies estimated by the bidder, equal to over a third of Banco BPM’s cost base,” Castagna said in a letter sent to employees on Wednesday that was seen by Bloomberg.

The CEO also said that with its bid announced earlier this week, UniCredit is effectively tying Banco BPM’s hands in its pursuit of asset manager Anima Holding SpA.

Banco BPM on Tuesday rebuffed the unsolicited approach by UniCredit, saying the takeover offer wasn’t agreed on in advance, was too low, and would likely cost jobs and hamper competition in Italy. Banco BPM has around 20,000 employees.

The preliminary response from the lender’s board followed a surprise move by UniCredit the day before, as the Milan-based lender announced an all-stock offer for its crosstown rival at a 0.5% premium to its Nov. 22 closing price.

We are “on the right path for growing on our own, rather than becoming the object of operations that do not take into account the value expressed by our bank today and, even more so, in the near future,” Castagna said in the letter.

