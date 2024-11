A Grupo Elektra SAB store stands temporarily closed in Mexico City, Mexico, on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Shares of Elektra, a Mexican financial company and appliance dealer, pared steep early losses Wednesday to end down 0.7% as Mexico's main stock index rose on hopes the U.S. is past the worst damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

(Bloomberg) -- Mexican retailer Grupo Elektra, owned by billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego, has initiated the process to take the company private.

The company has called a shareholder meeting for Dec. 27 to vote on the move, according to a statement.

