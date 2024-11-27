BlackRock, Vanguard Accused of Violating Antitrust Law by Texas

(Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc., Vanguard Group Inc. and State Street Corp. were sued by a group of states led by Texas for allegedly breaking antitrust law by boosting electricity prices through their investments, in the highest-profile lawsuit yet against the beleaguered ESG industry.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton claims the three biggest US money managers combined their market clout and membership in climate groups to pressure coal producers to cut output. Shortages have caused Texans and residents of the other states to pay higher power bills, according to the lawsuit, filed Wednesday in federal court in Texas.

