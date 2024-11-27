BNP Wins Bid to Throw Out Broker’s Move to Claim Bigger Payout

(Bloomberg) -- BNP Paribas SA won a bid to throw out an attempt by a broker to claim a bigger payout following her historic £2 million ($2.5 million) equal pay case.

Stacey Macken, a prime brokerage manager, attempted to argue that her award should be boosted for inflation and pay rises, saying that the French bank failed to implement the “spirit” of her earlier win. But in a ruling published Wednesday, employment judges declared that that part of her case had no chance of success and should be struck out.

Other claims relating to Macken’s allegations about further discrimination in the lender’s London office are still to be considered at a full hearing. BNP is contesting those claims.

In her first suit, Macken proved she was paid significantly less than her male colleagues and targeted by sexist behavior — including finding a witch’s hat left on her desk. She became the first person to force a large financial institution to undergo a equal pay audit that was published last year.

As part of Macken’s previous claim, she is entitled to future pay at a salary of £177,000 a year until her retirement due to being signed off work from ill health. She had attempted to raise her salary in line with inflation, arguing that a 5% cap was discriminatory.

Lawyers for Macken estimated that her new claim would’ve entitled her to a pay out net total of £3.8 million made up of lost salary, holiday and pension, as well as injury to feelings and aggravated damages.

Macken didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. BNP declined to comment.

