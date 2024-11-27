France’s Banking Stocks Hit By Worsening Sovereign Bond Woes

(Bloomberg) -- France’s banking stocks slid on Wednesday, lagging further behind European peers, as a political standoff sent a measure of French bond risk to levels last seen during the euro-area debt crisis.

BNP Paribas SA — the country’s largest lender by market capitalization — fell as much as 3% while Societe Generale SA declined 4.4% and Credit Agricole SA slipped 2.8%, putting them among the worst performers across European financials.

“I wouldn’t go massively buying French financial stocks” at the moment, said Nicolas Simar, a senior equity fund manager at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. The sector is among the “most sensitive to a rise in the spread” between French and German bonds along with utilities and telecoms.

The potential collapse of the government in Paris over the 2025 budget bill has further fueled investor concerns over the country’s political and financial outlook. As a result, the spread between France’s 10-year bonds and safer German equivalents has widened to the highest in more than a decade.

French lenders have mostly missed out on this year’s rally in European banking equities fueled by higher interest rates. Investors have fled the country’s equities ever since President Emmanuel Macron’s surprise decision in June to call general elections, making the blue-chip CAC 40 Index a rare developed-market underperformer in 2024.

Investors are waiting for lawmakers from a French far-right party to decide if they will vote to bring down the country’s government in a no-confidence motion over the budget. The party known as National Rally is likely to cast the deciding votes in a ballot that should to take place in the coming weeks.

A successful no-confidence vote would topple Prime Minister Michel Barnier and his government and mean the budget bill is rejected. While there are systems that would allow the French state to continue to function even without a budget, such an outcome would be catastrophic for the country’s efforts to rebuild credibility with investors.

France’s bonds started to underperform early last week, and the current run of spread widening is the longest since 2022. Citigroup Inc. strategists said Tuesday that the gap may reach 100 basis points quicker than expected. Meanwhile, a credit gauge of the risk that the nation leaves the euro area reached a seven-year high.

--With assistance from Michael Msika.

