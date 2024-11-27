How Sports Betting Is Changing the NFL for Fans and Players

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 14: The Atlanta Falcons run out on the field prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at the Georgia Dome on January 14, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- Never miss an episode. Follow The Big Take daily podcast today.

Gambling on sports is now legal in almost 40 states in the US, and pro-football is at the center of the rapidly growing, multibillion dollar industry that’s cropped up since the Supreme Court paved the way for it in 2018.

Big Take host David Gura joins Bloomberg’s Jason Kelly, who co-hosts The Deal podcast with Alex Rodriguez, to discuss the ways that the normalization of betting culture is impacting the NFL, its athletes and its fans.

Listen and follow The Big Take on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts

Terminal clients: click here to subscribe.

Here is a lightly edited transcript of the conversation:

David Gura: Gambling on sports is now legal in almost 40 states in the US. The Supreme Court paved the way for this in 2018, and since then, betting has become a big business. Football is Americans’ favorite sport to watch, and it has been, by a wide margin, for more than half a century now. On Thanksgiving, in 2023, more than 34 million people, on average, tuned in to the NFL’s three games. That was a record-breaking audience. Tomorrow’s slate of games is poised to break this record anew. In recent years, the National Football League has gone all in on gambling: on broadcasts, in stadiums and online. Jason Kelly, who hosts the Bloomberg podcast “The Deal,” with Alex Rodriguez, says the NFL’s embrace of betting and fantasy football is having a huge impact on the game.

Jason Kelly: What is so interesting, I think, is it has changed the economics for literally everyone involved.

Gura: It’s a boon for the league and for sports betting sites. Many fans are following the game in a new way. Pre-game shows have shifted their focus. They’re about odds as much as wins and losses. And, Jason says, sports betting has changed the game itself in many ways — and what life is like for players.

Kelly: They’re the product. They’re the product that’s being bet on, you know, week after week, day by day, and in minutiae that they probably never could have imagined was happening.

Gura: And that, Jason says, is both a blessing and a curse.

Kelly: On the one hand, there’s this massive opportunity for more revenue and more attention. On the other side, there’s a dark side that we know about to sports betting, which can be very personal and potentially dangerous.

Gura: Jason says he wanted to hear from pro football players themselves — about this moment of transition, to get a sense of how they feel being at the center of this new industry. So, he sat down with several athletes who are trying to figure out where there’s opportunity what they can do, and what they can’t. River Cracraft is a veteran wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins:

River Cracraft: It has struck fear into me when it comes to sports betting. I don't fully know the ins and outs of what I am and what I am not allowed to do.

Gura: I’m David Gura, and this is “The Big Take,” from Bloomberg News. Today on the show, how the normalization of betting culture is impacting pro football — and the athletes who play it.

Gura: Bloomberg’s Jason Kelly knew he wanted to hear from a range of NFL players about the impact sports betting is having on professional football. So, he reached out to some who are newly pro, others who are mid-career who’ve played for two or three teams and a player who’s recently retired. But Jason says lining them up wasn’t easy.

Kelly: Well, what’s interesting, David, is not everybody wanted to talk about this. In fact, there were a bunch of players and reps that I called that were like, “Yeah, my guy’s not going to go anywhere near talking about sports betting.”

Gura: What makes this a sensitive subject is how much is at stake. One misstep, and an NFL player could be suspended.

Kelly: The basics are: If you’re an NFL player, if you’re an active NFL player, or associated with an NFL team, you cannot bet on football. You certainly can’t bet on your own team, full stop. And so they’re hyper aware of what they can and can’t say, and what they can say is actually very limited. You know, one of the people we interviewed, River Cracraft, who’s a wide receiver for the Dolphins, was talking about sort of the written rules and the unwritten rules. You know, the written rules are very clear

Cracraft: Some of the things around gambling are: You don't want to do it in the facility. You don't want to do it at any team functions or anywhere basically, that includes the NFL. For example, being at your house by yourself would be a place that you could do it. So those are some of the written rules versus the unwritten rules, which is kind of like speaking out on, so and so is going to do this this week to the media perhaps.

Gura: Jason says the growth of sports betting is making life tricky for pro players like Cracraft. It’s posing all kinds of new challenges.

Kelly: He’s getting text messages and calls, and he sort of has to say to people, it’s like, “C’mon, man…”

Cracraft: I have friends all the time who will reach out who are placing bets and stuff and asking me questions about, you know, who's scoring this week and who's scoring that week. And like I said, I'm so scared. I can't respond to these guys. And some of these guys are my best friends and I just got to tell them like, “Hey, you know the deal.”

Gura: Jason also spoke with Julius Thomas, a recently retired, All-Pro tight end, who played for the Denver Broncos, the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Miami Dolphins.

Julius Thomas: I think about all the friends and all the people in my life that would send me a text like, you know, blunt. Hey, are you playing? I need to know. And you had to think about what can I say? How can I be coy about this? How do I create these boundaries?

Gura: It’s a mix of the ambiguity of how a player is supposed to operate in this new environment, where betting is so clearly such a big deal, and the potential penalties, that can be stressful for NFL players.

Kelly: The punishment is severe enough for these guys, and many of them said that it is just not worth going near it at all, because of the, you know, loss of wages and the loss of opportunity.

Gura: Jason says to keep in mind that careers in the NFL are generally pretty short. The average career is just about three-and-a-half years long. In 2022, Calvin Ridley, a star wide-receiver, was suspended for a year for betting on NFL games. He’s now back playing for the Tennessee Titans. Dolphins player Terron Armstead says punishments like that loom large as players navigate their limits.

Terron Armstead: You see a great player going for a year, not anything injury related, not anything health related. It's a shock, and it's scary.

Gura: Sports betting’s large-scale normalization has led to a cultural sea change in professional sports, especially football, and aside from the risks it poses for players, Armstead says it’s also shifting the way fans engage with the game, with downsides and benefits.

Armstead: People are getting more and more invested and kind of getting away from teams and favorite players. They're going where, you know, their advantages are and I get it, but I like the fact that it gives you something to watch and you're hoping for, you're staying that entire game and hopes for you coming out positive on your bet. So I love that aspect of it for sure. I love the attraction that it brings.

Gura: Coming up: the challenges NFL players face in the new world of pro football.

Gura: Julius Thomas was a tight end who played for the Denver Broncos and the Jacksonville Jaguars. He moved to the Miami Dolphins, before he retired in 2018. Now, Thomas is getting his doctorate at Nova Southeastern University. As the world of sports betting grows, Thomas says he thinks most people don’t understand how the industry has shifted fans’ relationships to players.

Thomas: When fantasy football started to take off and so many people started to be individually invested in your job performance on a week-in week-out basis, it was really challenging for me. You have people coming up to you at restaurants and grocery stores and saying, “Oh, why didn't you guys throw the ball enough? Or why didn't you catch more passes? Why don't you have more touchdowns” to the point where I started to even isolate myself. I would only go to the grocery store at night. I didn't want to go spend time in the local downtowns because I knew I was going to be bombarded and I was going to be having to deal with that stuff

Gura: Today, you can bet on almost every aspect of the game. Sports betting sites like DraftKings encourage parlays, a cumulative series of bets in which gamblers can potentially win big even while betting small. This leads to fans, particularly ones on social media, taking issue with moments that are small-bordering-on-insignificant that have little-to-no impact on the final score. Jason says the players he talked to resent any implication that they’re not giving it their all during a game.

Kelly: So this notion that someone could say they were not working as hard as they could, It really sort of cuts to the heart of, I think, their pride and sense of self.

Gura: Jason says players noted how social media is littered with rude, crass and downright mean-spirited messages directed at them, and how much they’re costing gamblers.

Kelly: I don’t know if anyone has really figured out, including the NFL, or these individual teams, how to truly protect players.

Gura: The pros Jason talked to recognize that now that betting is legal, it’s not going anywhere.

Kelly: They seem to be pretty convinced that this is here to stay.

Gura: The collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and the NFL Players' Association doesn't expire until 20-30, but Jason expects betting will be front and center when that contract gets negotiated in a few years.

Kelly: Listen, today’s players are much more aware than they were 20, 30, certainly 40, 50 years ago, of the massive economics underneath this game, especially this game, the NFL. I mean, this is the big daddy of all of them, in terms of professional leagues. They read the same headlines. They know the billions and billions that are going in, and they’re going to continue to argue to get their fair share of it.

Gura: Something that could change is what kind of relationship pro football players are allowed to have with the betting industry. Right now, it’s limited.

Kelly: They, in the NFL, unlike in other leagues, are prohibited from having business relationships with the betting companies, which is not the case in some of the other leagues. So, as a— for instance, LeBron James is an ambassador for DraftKings. That’s totally allowed in the NBA. Not allowed in the NFL.

Gura: The league, proponents of sports betting, and the players recognize that there is an upside to all this money changing hands

Kelly: One of the things that is very clear about what betting has done betting and fantasy has done, is it has raised the level of interest in games that you or I, as a fan of a certain team, might not have been interested in before.

Gura: But the notion of fandom is changing, as a result. Some fans who are betting on football are more interested in individual performance than in the game itself.

Kelly: And so, it does create sort of a different kind of tension, and it, it takes away, arguably some of the spirit of why we love sports so much, which is we want our team to win. It does sort of take away some of the romance, to some extent, of, you know, a march to the playoffs, if you are really just rooting for a team. Because of all of a sudden, you’re just sort of rooting for your fantasy team, or your betting portfolio. I don’t know, maybe I’m being like old-man nostalgic here, but like, I remember a day where you just wanted your team to win.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.