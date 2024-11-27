ADVERTISEMENT

Ikea’s Largest Retailer Takes Hit on Profit After Price Cuts

By Rafaela Lindeberg
The construction site of the new IKEA store in Oxford Street in London, UK, on Friday, Sep 22, 2023. Photographer: Betty Laura Zapata/Bloomberg (Betty Laura Zapata/Bloomberg)

(Bloomberg) -- Ingka Group, the largest Ikea retailer, saw a sharp decline in full-year profit after a round of price cuts and tough economic conditions weighed on the bottom line.

The Swedish flat-pack furniture seller reported a 37.5% decline in operating profit to €1.3 billion ($1.4 billion) for the financial year through August, the company said in a statement Wednesday. Expenses for the period increased slightly while revenue declined nearly 6% to €41.8 billion.

This fall, Ingka said it had invested €2.1 billion in cutting prices across a range of products. The company said that the lower pricing combined with high interest rates and continued inflation pushed down sales at Ikea Retail to €39.6 billion from €41.8 billion the previous year. Ingka operates in 31 markets and accounts for roughly 90% of Ikea sales. 

The worldwide franchiser of the brand, Inter Ikea Group, earlier this month reported higher net income in the fiscal year thanks mostly to a change in the group’s funding structure. Its operating profit remained “stable” as falling costs for raw materials and transport offset the effect of price reductions.

