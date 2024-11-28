China’s Property Slump May Extend Into 2025, Fitch Ratings Says

(Bloomberg) -- China’s multiyear property crisis is set to drag on in 2025 as prices and sales remain weak despite the government’s stimulus push to spur demand, according to Fitch Ratings.

China’s new home prices will fall by another 5% next year, as measured by China’s official statistics bureau, or roughly at the same pace this year, said Wang Ying, managing director at Fitch in Shanghai. Wang expects new-home sales to decline another 10%.

“The turning point for real estate sector hasn’t come yet,” said Wang. “Whether the recent warm-up can continue faces huge uncertainty.”

China in the past two months unleashed its strongest package of policies to boost the property market, including cutting borrowing costs on existing mortgages, relaxing buying curbs in big cities and lowering taxes on home purchases.

The trading hub of Guangzhou became the first tier-1 city to remove all restrictions on buying residential property. Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen allowed more people to purchase residences in suburban areas, while letting others buy more homes.

The measures helped ease declines in China’s home prices for a second month in October. But the recovery in sales has been mostly limited to top-tier cities, and hasn’t spilled over to smaller cities, Wang said. What’s worse, prices in existing home markets have continued to decline and listings have kept piling up, suggesting the closely-watched segment in mega cities hasn’t reached its bottom, Wang added.

That will put further pressure on Chinese banks, which have been battling record low margins, sinking profits and rising bad debt from corporate borrowers. Net interest margins at Chinese banks shrank to 1.5% in the third quarter, the lowest in Asia Pacific, and could narrow again next year, said Vivian Xue, Fitch director on financial institutions.

Bad loan ratios from residential mortgages edged up by 10 to 20 basis points in recent quarters as expectations of weak income and slow delivery of finished homes damp buyers’ willingness on mortgage repayments, Xue said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.