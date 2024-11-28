Norway to Help Protect Key Ukraine Aid Hub in Poland, Tusk Says

(Bloomberg) -- Norway has agreed to bear half of the responsibility of protecting the main transit hub for foreign military aid to Ukraine, according to Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Norway is set to help safeguard the Rzeszow-Jasionka airport, Tusk said during a joint press conference with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Thursday at Harpsund in Sweden. The support is due to be given within the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s framework, he said, citing a conversation with Norway’s premier, Jonas Gahr Store.

Earlier this year, Poland’s government tightened security around the hub in the wake of what it has called unprecedented level of foreign interference.

Located less than 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the Ukrainian border, the facility has handled as much as 90% of western shipments headed to the frontline. It’s also become a main stopover point for foreign officials visiting Kyiv.

