Remy Sales Fall as Cognac Maker Sees Slow US Recovery

(Bloomberg) -- Remy Cointreau SA forecast a larger-than-expected fall in annual sales and said the US market will not recover until at least the end of the year.

The French Cognac maker expects organic sales to drop by as much as 18%, compared with the 11.8% decline the market expected.

Remy and its rivals throughout the industry are reacting by cutting costs in a “fiercely promotional” environment in the US, the company said Thursday.

Cognac producers, including rival Pernod Ricard, have also been affected by China’s temporary anti-dumping measures on brandy imported from the European Union.

Remy said the impact of additional duties in China would be “marginal” for its 2024/25 fiscal year, and it will kick off an action plan to mitigate the effects beginning next year.

(Corrects lede to say larger fall than expected.)

