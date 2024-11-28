Sheinbaum Says that BYD’s Plan for Mexico Plant Isn’t “Firm”

A BYD Co. Song Pro electric vehicle (EV) at the company's Insurgentes showroom in Mexico City, Mexico, on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. BYD said it is on pace to sell 50,000 units in Mexico this year, a sign of the country's growing importance to the company. Photographer: Jeoffrey Guillemard/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Mexico has not received a “firm” project proposal from a Chinese automotive company to install a plant in Mexico, said President Claudia Sheinbaum on Thursday.

The president was responding to a question on whether China’s top electric-vehicle maker BYD Co. will install a plant in the country.

Chinese electric vehicle sales have grown in Mexico amid a global shift toward electric vehicles in the past years, with companies such as BYD announcing plans to invest in manufacturing in the country.

The investment push by Chinese firms in certain industries — such as electric vehicles and semiconductors — has sparked alarm bells in Washington amid escalating trade tensions between the two countries. The election of Donald Trump and his threat of tariffs for its neighbors has also raised questions on whether Mexico would change its approach toward Chinese investment just as it needs foreign projects to promote economic growth.

BYD put the plans for the Mexico plant on pause as it awaited the results of US elections, Bloomberg News reported in September. Earlier this month, BYD’s Mexico chief Jorge Vallejo said the company was evaluating three “finalists” among 20 states that have offered to be the site for its first Mexican manufacturing plant.

BYD does not have a “Plan B” if the plant falls through due to US political pressure, Vallejo added. The automaker plans to sell 50,000 vehicles in Mexico this year and 100,000 in 2025.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.