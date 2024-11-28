UK Car Outlook Worsens After Eight Straight Months of Declining Production

The main entrance to the Vauxhall van factory in Luton, UK, on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. Stellantis NV plans to close the Vauxhall van factory in a rebuke of the government mandating more electric vehicle sales. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- UK car output slumped for the eighth consecutive month in October, leading the industry’s trade group to warn of further deterioration in the outlook for automakers.

Production dropped 15% last month from a year ago, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders. The group said Thursday that independent forecaster AutoAnalysis lowered its 2024 and 2025 projections for car and light van output by 12% and 16% from what it was expecting this time last year.

The UK government this week pledged more support for the industry and to consult with carmakers on an electric-vehicle sales mandate that it said isn’t working as intended. Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds offered the concessions shortly after Stellantis NV announced plans to close one of its van factories in the country that’s produced Vauxhalls for 120 years.

“These are deeply concerning times for the automotive industry, with massive investments in plants and new zero-emission products under intense pressure,” Mike Hawes, the SMMT’s chief executive officer, said in a statement. “We will work with government on its rapid review of the regulation and the development of an ambitious and comprehensive industrial strategy to assure our competitiveness.”

AutoAnalysis now sees automakers producing 910,805 cars and light vans this year. As of November 2023, its forecast was for almost 1.04 million.

The forecaster is projecting output will fall another 8% next year, to 838,665 cars and vans. A year ago, it was expecting 995,250 units.

