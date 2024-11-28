UK Private Equity Founder Coller Taps CEO for $5 Billion Fortune

(Bloomberg) -- Jeremy Coller, the private equity founder behind one of the UK’s biggest finance fortunes, hired Sara Macedo as the first chief executive officer of his family office as he builds holdings outside his namesake investment firm.

Macedo joined London-based Coller Holdings in the role during September, according to the website of the UK billionaire’s venture capital arm, CPT Capital. It’s the first time Coller has appointed a CEO for the personal investment firm overseeing his wealth, people with knowledge of the matter said, asking not to be identified discussing private information.

Coller, 66, is boosting his focus on how he manages a fortune amassed as a pioneer in the roughly $140 billion market for so-called secondary private equity. That’s a strategy where investors buy an asset or stake from private equity fund investors.

Macedo previously served as chief of staff for global asset management firm Capitalworks Group and held senior roles at an early-stage investment fund, according to her LinkedIn profile. A representative for Coller declined to comment.

Founded in 1990, Coller Capital has about $35 billion in assets under management across nine flagship funds. It sold a minority stake to US investment firm Hunter Point Capital last year. Coller, a former Fidelity Investments executive, has a net worth of about $4.9 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Macedo, 49, is the latest example of a growing number of female professionals taking top roles at family offices. The typically secretive firms have boomed worldwide over the past two decades amid surging fortunes in the tech, finance and health-care industries.

Food Bets

Most of Coller’s fortune is tied up in his namesake firm, but he’s invested in more than 50 companies in the alternative food sector such as Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods through CPT Capital. The company’s assets have increased almost six-fold since early 2020 to £198.1 million ($248 million) through March 2023, according to UK registry filings.

The UK entrepreneur started to increase his focus on his family office about a decade ago when Debbie Jones became chief financial officer after previously working for the billionaire’s private equity firm. Other staff at Coller Holdings include George Howard, who joined in 2022 after working at Richard Branson’s investment firm.

