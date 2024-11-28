UK Regulator Tempers ‘Name and Shame’ Proposals After Backlash

A sign on the window of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) headquarters ahead of a meeting of UK bank bosses in London, UK, on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Bank bosses are meeting with a UK regulator on Thursday to talk about accusations of profiteering from savers. Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The UK financial regulator said it will soften its plan to “name and shame” companies it’s investigating, giving firms 10 days to object before probes are made public.

The Financial Conduct Authority said on Thursday it will also consider whether announcing investigations sooner could “seriously disrupt public confidence” in the financial system or market. Only a small number of extra investigations will be publicized each year, it added.

The regulator has rowed back some of its initial plans unveiled earlier this year after a backlash from politicians and the finance industry. The FCA wants to publicize investigations at an earlier stage to encourage witnesses to come forward and to improve transparency and deterrence. Unlike watchdogs in other sectors such as energy, the FCA normally only identifies those under scrutiny once it has completed its investigation and decided to impose a penalty.

The FCA received 133 responses to its proposals, and lobby groups including TheCityUK made public statements about the risk to the country’s reputation as a global financial hub.

“Our proposals came as a surprise and we should have introduced them in a better way,” the FCA said in its latest consultation paper. “The essence of what we were proposing — of seeking to serve the public interest more effectively in a relatively small number of cases — became obscured.”

Former Chancellor Jeremy Hunt criticized the original version of the FCA’s changes, making a rare intervention against the regulator to warn of the risks to market integrity and the possibly disproportionate effect on companies’ shares. He said the original plan could have contradicted the regulator’s new secondary goal to support the UK economy — a priority that new Chancellor Rachel Reeves has also emphasized in recent speeches.

“We have heard the strength of feedback to our original proposals, and we are making changes as a result,” Therese Chambers, the FCA’s joint executive director of enforcement and market oversight, said in a statement.

Lobby group UK Finance welcomed the move on Thursday. “We support the FCA’s aim of being more transparent in this area, but we did have concerns about the original proposed approach,” Chief Executive Officer David Postings said in a statement.

