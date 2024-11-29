ABC Technologies to Buy Auto Supplier TI Fluid for $1.3 Billion

(Bloomberg) -- ABC Technologies Holdings Inc., a Canadian auto parts maker, agreed to buy Britain’s TI Fluid Systems Plc for about £1 billion ($1.3 billion).

ABC, which is backed by alternative investment firm Apollo Global Management Inc., had made several previous offers for TI that were rejected. Bloomberg News reported earlier this week that the companies were nearing an agreement.

ABC agreed to pay 200 pence a share in cash, according to a statement, which represents a 37% premium to the closing price on Sept. 13, before the Canadian company’s interest emerged. TI Fluid closed Thursday at 189.2 pence. The deal has an enterprise value of about £1.8 billion, the companies said.

TI Fluid makes thermal and fluid systems solutions for vehicles and has a presence in 27 countries, its website shows. Private equity firm Bain Capital is the largest shareholder and has been selling down its stake on the market.

