ECB’s Stournaras: Tariffs Could Warrant Aggressive Rate Cuts

(Bloomberg) -- It’s very likely that “we will have a more aggressive interest-rate reduction policy” if there’s evidence US tariffs will lead Europe into recession, European Central Bank Governing Council member Yannis Stournaras says in an interview with ERT News, according to an emailed transcript sent by his office.

In such case, final rate level could even be lower than 2%, Stournaras says

“Most likely scenario” for December’s meeting is to cut rates by 25 bps

“Can’t exclude” possibility of reducing the rate level by 50 bps, but this would have been an “extreme” scenario, just like extreme would be not to cut at all, he says

