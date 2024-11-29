Sabadell Names COO Armengol as TSB CEO Amid BBVA Takeover Bid

(Bloomberg) -- Banco Sabadell SA has appointed its chief operating officer to run its UK unit TSB, whose future with the lender is unclear if Sabadell gets taken over.

Marc Armengol will replace Robin Bulloch as chief executive officer of TSB, Sabadell said in a release on Friday. Bulloch is retiring,

Sabadell is fighting to stay independent after larger rival BBVA launched a takeover attempt in May. Analysts have said that a decision to sell TSB after a potential acquisition of Sabadell would allow BBVA to improve its offer.

The leadership of BBVA, whose formal name is Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, has so far said it’s “too early” to discuss its plans for TSB after a potential deal.

“TSB is part of Banco Sabadell’s present and future,” Sabadell CEO Cesar Gonzalez-Bueno said in the statement on Friday.

BBVA’s bid hasn’t received necessary approvals from all regulators yet, a process that will take at least a few more months. The UK’s Prudential Regulatory Authority has already given a green light.

Elena Carrera will succeed Armengol as operations head at Sabadell, according to the statement.

Armengol has been member of TSB’s board of directors since 2022, according to the UK unit’s website. He joined the Spanish bank in 2002. The decision to appoint him was formally taken by TSB’s board.

TSB reported net income of £138 million ($175.4 million) in the first nine months of this year, a drop of about 10% on the same period in 2023, according to Sabadell’s last earnings statement.

