Santander’s European Co-Head of Leveraged Finance Leaves Bank

(Bloomberg) -- Louis L’Heureux, co-head of Banco Santander SA’s leveraged finance team in Europe, has left the firm, according to people with knowledge of the move.

He joined Santander in late 2020, according to his LinkedIn profile. Initially, he was hired as head of leveraged finance in Europe to build up the bank’s business, but was made co-head last year after Santander brought in Credit Suisse’s Eduardo Trocha. It’s not yet clear where L’Heureux is headed to.

A spokesperson for Santander and L’Heureux declined to comment, while Trocha didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Over the past year, Spain’s biggest bank has been on a hiring spree that has included dozens of former investment bankers from Credit Suisse. It has been particularly active in bringing people into leveraged finance. A number of Santander’s veterans have departed since the hires.

More broadly, there has been a wave of personnel changes among the biggest banks in Europe’s leveraged finance market over the past year. Many of those changes have seen top bankers make the leap across to the upstart asset class of private credit.

