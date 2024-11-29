Stoli Brand Vodka’s US Arm Files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

(Bloomberg) -- The US arm of Stoli Group, the owner of Stoli brand vodka and Kentucky Owl bourbon, has filed bankruptcy.

Stoli Group (USA) LLC and an affiliate sought court protection Wednesday in Texas, listing more than $100 million in assets and between $50 million and $100 million in liabilities on its Chapter 11 petition.

The company owns a dozen spirits and wine brands, including Stoli, which is distilled in Latvia, according to Stoli Group’s website. The business also owns Elit vodka, Bayou brand vodka, Villa One tequila and Achavel Ferrer wine. Kentucky Owl produces whiskeys at different price points, including special batches of bourbon starting at $400 a bottle.

Stoli Group (USA) “is experiencing financial difficulties,” according to court papers filed with its bankruptcy petition. Chapter 11 allows businesses to continue operating normally as it works out a plan with creditors to restructure its finances.

The company is at least the second major alcohol producer to seek Chapter 11 protection this year. California’s Vintage Wine Estates Inc., which was one of the largest wine producers in the country, filed bankruptcy in July. The company cited a drop in demand for wine following pandemic-era lockdowns.

The case is Stoli Group (USA) LLC, number 24-80146, in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas.

