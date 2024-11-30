Italian Payment Services Outage Restored After Damage to Network

Shoppers carrying their purchases on Piazza San Babila, near Via Monte Napoleone in Milan, Italy, on Monday April. 29, 2024. Gucci owner Kering SA is spending 1.3 billion ($1.41 billion) for a property on Milans toniest shopping street. Photographer: Francesca Volpi/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- An outage that affected payment services in Italy on Nov. 28 and 29 has been resolved.

Full functionality has been restored, including credit card payments, according to a statement from the Bank of Italy on Saturday.

The glitch was caused by civil engineering works that damaged a third-party operator’s network, French payments processing company Worldline SA said on Friday. Italy’s Nexi SpA, also impacted, said it has started an investigation into the matter.

The interruption affected commerce during Black Friday. It is estimated to have cost around €100 million ($106 million) in lost sales, newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore reported Friday night, citing a merchant’s association.

The central bank said it will continue to monitor the regular functioning of electronic payments.

