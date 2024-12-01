Oil Edges Higher With Focus on China’s Economy, OPEC+ Meeting

(Bloomberg) -- Oil rose on signs of a slow recovery in China’s economy, as traders look to Thursday’s OPEC+ meeting for further direction.

Brent futures traded around $72 a barrel after slipping 3% last week, with West Texas Intermediate above $68. China’s factory activity expanded for a second month in November, a tentative sign of recovery in the biggest crude importer after a raft of stimulus measures were announced in late September. Meanwhile, OPEC+ delayed their meeting on supply by four days.

Traders will look for clues on future policy at the gathering, where the group is widely expected to delay a slight increase of production for a third time. Oil has been trading in a tight range since mid-October, buffeted by geopolitical developments in the Middle East and Russia, the prospect of another Trump presidency, and the outlook in China.

In the Middle East, a truce between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah appeared to be holding, although both sides had traded accusations of violating the cease-fire deal. Meanwhile, Tehran has pledged to help Syria’s government after insurgents seized the second-largest city, Aleppo, in an escalation of fighting.

