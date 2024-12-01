Ryanair To Start Flights From Paris Orly Airport in 2025: Cohor

A Boeing Co. passenger jet, operated by Ryanair Holdings Plc, at Riga International Airport, in Riga, Latvia, on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. Air Baltic Corp AS is having discussions with investors ahead of potential initial public offering, Chief Executive Officer Martin Gauss said.

(Bloomberg) -- Ryanair Holdings Plc is set to launch flights from Paris Orly airport starting in 2025, according to French airport coordinator Cohor.

The Dublin, Ireland-based low fare passenger airline obtained Paris slots to connect the Italian city of Bergamo and the Slovakian capital, Bratislava. In the region, Ryanair has so far been providing flights from the Beauvais airport, which is further away from Paris than Orly.

A total of more than 8000 slots have been redistributed by Cohor, with the Spanish airline Volotea also being awarded slots.

