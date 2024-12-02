Evercore Hires Morgan Stanley’s Former Health Head Joe Modisett

A pedestrian on Wall Street near the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. The Federal Reserve lowered its benchmark interest rate by a half percentage point Wednesday, in an aggressive start to a policy shift aimed at bolstering the US labor market.

(Bloomberg) -- Evercore Inc. hired veteran health-care banker Joseph Modisett as a senior managing director, according to a person briefed on the matter.

Modisett previously ran the global health-care investment banking group at Morgan Stanley. He spent more than 20 years at Morgan Stanley over the course of his career, with a brief stint at Bank of America Corp. in 2015 before returning to the New York-based investment bank in 2017, according to Financial Industry Regulatory Authority records.

Modisett will start at Evercore early next year, the person said, asking not to be identified because the appointment hasn’t been made public.

While at Morgan Stanley, Modisett helped advise Horizon Therapeutics Plc on its $27.8 billion sale to Amgen Inc., which closed last year after a binding settlement with the US Federal Trade Commission, which had previously sued to block the deal.

Representatives for Evercore and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

