Ontario Healthcare Pension Names Annesley Wallace CEO

(Bloomberg) -- Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan appointed Annesley Wallace, a former executive with Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System, as its new president and chief executive officer.

Wallace will begin working with outgoing CEO Jeff Wendling on March 1, 2025, before fully taking over on April 1, according to a statement Monday.

“The search by our board for this critically important position was extensive and we met with numerous highly qualified candidates,” said Dan Anderson, chair of Hoopp’s Board of Trustees. “Annesley is our preferred candidate, and we know she is the right person to lead the organization.”

Wallace has been an executive vice president at TC Energy since May 2023. Prior to that, she spent several years at Omers, most recently overseeing the pension fund’s infrastructure arm.

Hoopp serves more than 670 employers in Ontario’s hospital and community-based health care sector. Last year, the pension fund delivered a 9.4% return, bringing its net assets to C$112.6 billion ($80.2 billion).

