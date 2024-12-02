RBC Promotes Sian Hurrell to Lead Europe Capital Markets Unit

(Bloomberg) -- Royal Bank of Canada has promoted Sian Hurrell to lead its capital markets business in Europe.

Hurrell is taking over from Dave Thomas, who is retiring after more than 30 years with the bank, the Toronto-based lender announced in an internal memo Monday. A spokesperson for the bank confirmed the contents of the memo, which was sent by Derek Neldner, head of Royal Bank’s overall capital markets division.

London-based Hurrell joined Royal Bank in 2013 and was most recently global head of sales and relationship management for global markets and head of global markets, Europe. She previously worked at Royal Bank of Scotland and HSBC.

Neldner said Hurrell will report to him as she takes on the expanded responsibilities in a region where Royal Bank has “ambitious growth plans.”

The bank’s European presence grew in importance after it acquired UK wealth manager Brewin Dolphin Holdings Plc for £1.6 billion ($2 billion) in 2022.

--With assistance from Katherine Griffiths.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.