Billionaire Salinas’ Elektra Sinks to Lowest Since 2007 as Rout Deepens

(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Grupo Elektra plunged to the lowest since 2007, deepening a rout that already wiped out $5.5 billion from the fortune of controlling shareholder Ricardo Salinas Pliego this week.

The stock tumbled 16% to 230 pesos in Mexico City Tuesday, extending the previous day’s 71% decline. Elektra was trading at 944.95 pesos in July when Salinas triggered a trading halt, alleging he was a victim of potential fraud.

His lawyers claimed a creditor had used the company’s shares to fund a $110 million loan, and later discovered most of the shares appeared to have been sold, pushing the stock price down. The rest, they say, was pocketed by the creditor, who has denied any wrongdoing.

After a month of no trading, Elektra was kicked out of the country’s benchmark index. That’s now putting pressure on the shares as exchange-traded funds managed by BlackRock Inc and The Vanguard Group have to sell.

Elektra had tried to stop trading from resuming, saying it could cause “irreparable damage.” On Monday, the company reiterated the claims, adding that anyone dealing in the stock could be held responsible and that there was a “high risk of transactions being carried out with shares introduced in the market in an improper manner.”

Monday’s plunge pushed Salinas out of the world’s top 500 wealthiest list. His stake of about 75% in the Elektra is now worth some $1.9 billion, down from $7.6 billion on Friday. That gives him a net worth of $4.7 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

“You guys are real idiots,” Salinas wrote on X Monday in response to posts about the drop in his wealth. “This year broke a record in earnings. How do you like that? You all don’t understand that we decided to exit the stock market and nothing more. In a year, let’s see how we have done.”

Taxes

Adding to concerns, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Tuesday called on courts to resolve a series of a cases over government claims that Grupo Elektra owes billions in taxes.

Mexico claims four companies controlled by Salinas owe some 63 billion pesos ($3.1 billion) in taxes and the country’s Supreme Court is set to review final challenges in several of those claims. Salinas has said the government is unfairly trying to tax his companies twice.

--With assistance from Daniel Cancel.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.