Carlsberg Announces Sale of Russian Assets, Ending Legal Dispute

Green bottles of Carlsberg beer on the production line at the Baltika Breweries LLC plant in Saint Petersburg.

(Bloomberg) -- Carlsberg A/S agreed to sell its Russian business unit Baltika Breweries, one day after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree ending government control of the division.

The Danish brewer said in a statement Tuesday that it would receive a cash consideration for the deal and will retain Baltika’s shareholdings in Carlsberg’s Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan units.

It will be a management buyout for an undisclosed sum that is expected to complete in the next few days. The new controlling shareholder will be a company owned equally by two longstanding Baltika employees.

“With today’s announcement, we will settle numerous lawsuits and IP rights issues related to Baltika,” Carlsberg Chief Executive Officer Jacob Aarup-Andersen said in a statement.

The announcement puts an end to months of uncertainty for Carlsberg. Its Russian assets were taken under government control in July 2023, after the brewer announced it had struck a deal to sell them. The company then terminated all license agreements to sell its beer brands in Russia.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.