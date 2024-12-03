ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Carlsberg Announces Sale of Russian Assets, Ending Legal Dispute

By Sabah Meddings
Green bottles of Carlsberg beer on the production line at the Baltika Breweries LLC plant in Saint Petersburg. (Bloomberg)

(Bloomberg) -- Carlsberg A/S agreed to sell its Russian business unit Baltika Breweries, one day after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree ending government control of the division. 

The Danish brewer said in a statement Tuesday that it would receive a cash consideration for the deal and will retain Baltika’s shareholdings in Carlsberg’s Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan units. 

It will be a management buyout for an undisclosed sum that is expected to complete in the next few days. The new controlling shareholder will be a company owned equally by two longstanding Baltika employees. 

“With today’s announcement, we will settle numerous lawsuits and IP rights issues related to Baltika,” Carlsberg Chief Executive Officer Jacob Aarup-Andersen said in a statement. 

The announcement puts an end to months of uncertainty for Carlsberg. Its Russian assets were taken under government control in July 2023, after the brewer announced it had struck a deal to sell them. The company then terminated all license agreements to sell its beer brands in Russia. 

 

 

 

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.