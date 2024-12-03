Cyber Monday $13.5 Billion Splurge Seen Beating Initial Forecast

(Bloomberg) -- US shoppers are on track to spend as much as $13.5 billion online during Cyber Monday, according to Adobe Inc., slightly beating the firm’s initial forecast of $13.2 billion.

Adobe ascribed the strong Cyber Monday showing to shoppers waiting for the biggest discounts and using buy-now-pay-later loans to splurge on pricey items.

The revised projection for the busiest online shopping day of the year caps off a strong Cyber Week. Spending during the five-day period, which runs from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday, is expected to reach $40.6 billion, up 7% over the previous year, Adobe said in a statement.

“Despite early competitive discounts that drove record spending across Thanksgiving and Black Friday, many consumers still consider Cyber Monday the best day to get the season’s top deals,” Adobe’s lead analyst Vivek Pandya said. “The day is off to a strong start, and with spending expected to ramp up in the evening hours, Adobe expects Cyber Monday will retain its place as the biggest e-commerce day of the year.”

Retailers generate much of their sales and profit during the holiday shopping season. Analysts are monitoring the results closely to see if lower interest rates and moderating inflation have prompted price-sensitive consumers to boost their spending.

Marquee sale events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday have been losing their cachet, but retailers often save their best deals for those days since that’s when shoppers expect them. Hot categories this year included toys, jewelry, apparel, sporting goods, personal care, appliances and electronics, according to Adobe, which tracks 1 trillion visits to U.S. retail sites and spending on 100 million products in 18 product categories.

Total online sales for November and December combined are set to reach $240 billion, up 8.4% from last year, according to the firm.

