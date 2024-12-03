Denizbank CEO Hakan Ates Plans to Step Down

(Bloomberg) -- Hakan Ates, chief executive officer of UAE lender Emirates NBD PJSC’s Turkey unit Denizbank AS, has told senior managers that he plans to step down from his role soon, according to people familiar with the matter.

Ates, 65, who has been at the helm of the bank since 1997, is credited with steering Denizbank through significant expansions and its 2019 acquisition by Emirates NBD. The exact timing of his departure and his potential successor remain unclear, the people said.

Denizbank declined to comment.

Ates was indicted last month for his alleged role in a ponzi scheme that targeted famous footballers in Turkey. However, the court returned the indictment to prosecutors due to lack of information including the victim of the alleged fraud and how much the suspects benefitted. Prosecutor can amend the indictment or decide to drop the prosecution.

More: Turkish Bank CEO Indicted Over Scam That Targeted Football Stars

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.