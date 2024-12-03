JPMorgan Bolsters Florida Bet With 300 New Jobs in Orlando

(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. plans to hire 300 people in the Orlando area over the next two years, part of the largest US bank’s expansion in the South.

The firm will renovate its 250,000-square-foot (23,226-square-meter) campus in central Florida, which currently houses over 2,000 employees mainly from its Chase consumer banking and credit-card servicing divisions. The renovation will create 400 construction jobs and contribute roughly $280 million to the area’s economy, JPMorgan said in a statement Tuesday.

“Orlando is known as one of the world’s premier locations for fun and entertainment, but the opportunity for business diversification in our region extends far beyond that,” said Vikas Kapoor, head of operations for Chase for Business, who’s based in the Florida city.

JPMorgan has been adding to its presence in Florida and Texas, with Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon criticizing areas including New York City for not doing enough to attract investments.

The bank doubled its Miami offices earlier this year and is expanding the downtown Tampa outpost, as well as renovating a campus on that city’s outskirts. In Texas, JPMorgan added office space in Dallas and Austin.

Other investments in Florida include 13 new Chase branches in Orlando and the Cape Canaveral area, as well as a $500,000 donation to a local training program for the semiconductor industry, the bank said in the statement. In total, JPMorgan employs 14,200 people in Florida.

