These Airlines Saw the Most Delays and Complaints in 2024

Ryanair ranked No. 54 out of 109 in AirHelps 2024 score report on global airlines, partly based on customer feedback.

(Bloomberg) -- The Sunday after Thanksgiving weekend marked a fresh record for US air travel with the Transportation Security Administration screening more than 3 million passengers in a single day. That doesn’t mean everything went smoothly, of course.

AirHelp Inc., which facilitates compensation for passengers by processing customer service claims for flight disruptions and lost luggage, has released its annual analysis of the best and worst performing airlines. The 2024 AirHelp Score report, published on Tuesday, comes just in time for the holiday season.

The airline rankings methodology takes into account customer claims processed worldwide, as well as outside data tracking on-time arrival and departure performance for every plane, plus feedback from passengers from over 54 countries on the quality of food, comfort and crew service on their most recent flight. The aim is to give a snapshot of airline performance, says AirHelp Chief Executive Officer Tomasz Pawliszyn, with hope that the analysis “encourages airlines to continuously listen to passenger feedback.” Data analyzed for this round spanned from January through October.

The worst performing airline in the world? That’s Tunisair, coming in last at No. 109. Keeping it company in the bottom 10 are a handful of national and low-cost carriers, including Buzz, a Polish airline that is a subsidiary of Ryanair Holdings PLC, Bulgaria Air, Turkish carrier Pegasus Airlines and Air Mauritius. But ranking in the bottom 50, too, are North American carriers JetBlue and Air Canada.

Sort the results based solely on customer opinion and Tunisair keeps the title of the worst performing, followed closely by Ryanair and Aer Lingus, a subsidiary of IAG SA, which also owns British Airways and Iberia.

As for the best all-around airline globally: It’s Brussels Airlines, part of Deutsche Lufthansa AG, bumping Qatar Airways to No. 2 after holding the top spot since 2018. That’s a marked improvement for the Belgian national airline that was rated No. 12 last year.

Both United Airlines and American Airlines ranked in the top five, in third and fourth place respectively, which might come as a surprise to US travelers given the flight disruptions which plagued domestic airlines this past year. Both have consistently ranked in AirHelp’s top 10 since at least 2022.

“We also had a new North American nominee come through this year, Air Transat, the Canadian airline was ranked in position 36,” notes Pawliszyn. Delta Air Lines dropped to No. 17 from No. 11 in 2023, which Pawliszyn explains is due to a reduction in its claim processing score, while its on-time performance and customer opinion rankings haven’t shifted much. The airline’s July tech outage led to more than 3,000 complaints being filed about Delta with the Department of Transportation.

Alaska Airlines, due to merge with Hawaiian Holdings Inc., also dropped more than 30 spots to No. 88 this year.

Curious to know the airlines that topped or tanked on AirHelp’s 2024 global rankings? Here’s a quick list.

Worst Airlines in the World

100. Sky Express

101. Air Mauritius

102. Tarom

103. IndiGo

104. Pegasus Airlines

105. El Al Israel Airlines

106. Bulgaria Air

107. Nouvelair

108. Buzz

109. Tunisair

Best Airlines in the World

10. Air Serbia

9. Widerøe

8. Air Arabia

7. LOT Polish Airlines

6. Austrian Airlines

5. Play (Iceland)

4. American Airlines

3. United Airlines

2. Qatar Airways

1. Brussels Airlines

