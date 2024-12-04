FDIC Looks to Direct Monitoring of Fintech Companies After Synapse Collapse

Bundles of cables inside a Samsung Electronics Co. data center at the company's headquarters in Suwon, South Korea, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Samsung Electronics will unveil its next generation foldable devices at the Galaxy Unpacked event in late July in Seoul. Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. has started to directly monitor financial-technology companies that partner with banks across the US, according to people familiar with the regulator’s supervisory operations.

The fintech monitoring system will help FDIC examiners anticipate potential vulnerabilities before they become a problem for banks, according to the people, who asked not to be named because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

Specifically, the system would make it easier to maintain consistent oversight of fintechs even if they were to switch banking partners, and complements the agency’s existing bank oversight mechanisms, the people said. The FDIC declined to comment on its internal processes.

Financial technology companies typically do not have banking licenses of their own, requiring them to enter into partnerships with so-called sponsor banks to accept payments or provide deposit-taking services.

In recent months, US financial regulators have ratcheted up oversight of banks that partner with fintech startups. This effort included a proposed rule from the FDIC to strengthen bank record-keeping requirements for deposits received through third parties, including fintechs. In another proposed rule, the FDIC suggests broadening what qualifies as a brokered deposit, a move which would include fintech funds.

The increased scrutiny came after the the bankruptcy of Andreessen Horowitz-backed “banking as a service” startup Synapse Financial Technologies Inc., which offered record-keeping services that enabled fintechs to provide financial products by connecting them with FDIC-insured banks.

Synapse imploded in April, and in the months since has been embroiled in a dispute with one of its sponsors, Evolve Bank & Trust. Evolve was itself hit with an enforcement action by the Federal Reserve in June. And potentially thousands of people have been left without access to their funds.

FDIC Chairman Martin Gruenberg has told lawmakers that the FDIC would not advance major rule-making before 2025. The new internal monitoring system gives financial examiners another lever that does not require the two proposed rules to have come into effect.

Gruenberg, 71, said in November that he will step down from his post on Jan. 19, the eve of the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

--With assistance from Katanga Johnson and Evan Weinberger.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.