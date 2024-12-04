Globe Life Shares Sink on Short Seller’s ‘Empty Office’ Claims

A conference table and empty room in an office building in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. The capital citys main business district remains strangely desolate and depopulated long after pandemic lockdowns ended with federal employees, who account for one-in-three downtown jobs, embracing working from home. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Globe Life Inc. shares fell after a short seller said its American Income Life unit appears to have shuttered several major offices.

Shares of Globe Life slid 3.6% to $105.58 at 12:17 p.m. in New York, after tumbling as much as 8.4% earlier Wednesday, after Viceroy Research published a report saying “something is seriously wrong” at AIL and that it has empty offices.

Globe Life didn’t have an immediate comment.

Viceroy said it confirmed some closures directly with former AIL agents and that offices located at the addresses of multiple large agencies were available for lease.

“These possible closures have occurred in multiple states, despite agents retaining their licenses and appointments,” Viceroy said in the report.

Globe Life has previously been targeted by Viceroy, which alleged earlier this year that the insurer engages in “fraudulent, dishonest and misleading” practices. Fuzzy Panda Research also took aim at Globe Life, claiming in April it had “uncovered extensive allegations of insurance fraud ignored by management.”

The life insurer completed its first review of the allegations from both short sellers in July. Piper Sandler Cos. analyst John Barnidge said the results were “without a doubt a positive” ahead of its earnings.

