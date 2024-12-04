RBC Tops Estimates as Revenue, Loan-Loss Provisions Outperform

(Bloomberg) -- Royal Bank of Canada beat estimates after setting aside less money than expected for potentially bad loans.

Canada’s biggest lender earned C$3.07 per share on an adjusted basis in its fiscal fourth quarter, according to a statement Wednesday, topping the C$3.03 average estimate of analysts in a Bloomberg survey.

Provisions for credit losses totaled C$840 million ($597 million) for the three months through October, less than the C$846 million analysts had forecast. That came after the bank also put away much less than expected for potentially soured loans in the third quarter.

While consumers and businesses have struggled to pay down debt, causing credit conditions to deteriorate, a series of central-bank interest-rate cuts has helped ease some investor concern about bad loans. Bank of Nova Scotia, the first of Canada’s Big Six banks to report on Tuesday, recorded C$1.03 billion in provisions in the quarter, which was also less than analysts had forecast. Scotiabank Chief Risk Officer Phil Thomas said he expects provisions to remain elevated in the first half of next year “with a more positive trend towards the end of 2025.”

At Royal Bank, revenue also topped analysts’ expectations, coming in at C$15.1 billion, more than the C$14.8 billion forecast.

Royal Bank acquired HSBC Holdings Plc’s Canadian assets in late March, a deal that has given RBC’s domestic banking unit renewed momentum. The bank’s shares have gained more than 30% this year amid what analysts have called solid execution across multiple business lines.

