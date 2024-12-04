Spotify Plans Inauguration Day Studio, Brunch to Court Podcasters

Watch BNN Bloomberg live.

(Bloomberg) -- Spotify Technology SA is planning to host a brunch and build a pop-up podcast studio in Washington for Donald Trump’s inauguration and has sent invites out to podcasters to join, according to people familiar with the plans.

The events would give podcasters a place at the center of the conversation and acknowledge the growing importance of the medium to US politics. Logistics for the brunch and studio space haven’t yet been finalized.

The brunch celebrates “the power of podcasts in this election,” the invite says, according to the people, who asked not to be named discussing information that isn’t yet public. Spotify declined to comment on the plans.

The 2024 campaign was widely dubbed the “podcast election,” given the appearances by Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris on various podcasts, including the Joe Rogan Experience and Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy. During Trump’s victory speech, Dana White, chief executive officer of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, notably thanked various podcasters for their support of the president-elect.

Spotify is one of the biggest podcasting platforms and its presence in Washington shows the opportunity the Swedish company sees in actively courting podcasters and ensuring they know Spotify wants to support their programming, particularly as it amps up its pitch for videos.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.