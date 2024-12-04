VW CEO Blume Tells Union Its Proposal Is Far From Sufficient

(Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG Chief Executive Officer Oliver Blume told workers that current union proposals to cut costs are a starting point for negotiations but far from sufficient to address the German carmaker’s flagging competitiveness.

“We, the management, are not operating in a world of make-believe,” Blume told thousands of workers gathered at an assembly in Wolfsburg. “We are making decisions in a rapidly changing environment. We are concerned about the future of our company.”

Workers at VW’s namesake brand took part in nationwide walkouts on Monday to put pressure on Blume and his board members in the negotiations, after management rejected union savings proposals that would have reduced bonuses and had workers forgo pay raises. IG Metall estimated about 100,000 workers walked off the job, and said that about 20,000 attended the assembly on Wednesday.

Daniela Cavallo, Volkswagen’s works council chief, said workers will need to make compromises in order to finish talks before Christmas.

“That will mean compromises. And concessions. Things that you don’t like and that sometimes hurt you,” Cavallo said at the assembly.

VW and its workforce have been locked in intense negotiations since early September, when management said its namesake brand needs to close factories, lay off thousands of workers and introduce wage cuts to address middling EV demand, rising operational costs and intensifying competition.

German Labor Minister Hubertus Heil also weighed in on Wednesday, saying VW should find a fair solution that doesn’t involve forced layoffs. Heil’s party, the Social Democrats, is in the midst of a political battle after the three-way coalition it led collapsed last month, setting up new elections for late February.

VW’s corporate structure gives workers a strong voice in key decisions, making it difficult for management to push through painful cost cuts. Employee representatives occupy half of the company’s supervisory board seats, while VW’s home state of Lower Saxony holds an additional two seats.

