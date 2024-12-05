American Air Boosts Profit Outlook Heading Into Holidays

An American Airlines Inc. planes arrives at Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) in Morrisville, North Carolina, U.S., on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. For the third time in less than two months, the U.S. aviation system on Tuesday faced the threat of widespread flight disruptions over potential 5G interference, only to get a temporary reprieve. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- American Airlines Group Inc. raised its profit expectations for the final months of the year, joining other US carriers predicting stronger performance heading into the crucial holiday travel season.

Adjusted earnings will be 55 cents to 75 cents a share in the fourth quarter, up from a prior expectation of no more than 50 cents, the company said Thursday in a regulatory filing. The revised range easily topped the 40-cent average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

The outlook adds to improved guidance from Southwest Airlines Co. and JetBlue Airways Corp. this week, a welcome sign for the US travel industry following record passenger numbers over the Thanksgiving holiday. The carriers cited stronger-than-expected bookings this month, as well as higher fares and lower jet fuel prices. The industry struggled over the summer in the US market as too much flying capacity held down ticket prices.

American’s shares rose as much as 8.1% in premarket trading on Thursday. Southwest and JetBlue also saw gains.

Southwest also called out better-than-expected demand, saying it now expects unit revenue to rise as much as 7% in the fourth quarter. That’s up from the airline’s prior forecast for no more than a 5.5% year-over-year gain. JetBlue on Wednesday echoed that view, saying fourth-quarter revenue would decline less than expected.

The updates show progress for the two carriers that have laid out broad plans to shore up financial results. Southwest is making major changes to its business model after a bruising battle with an activist shareholder, while JetBlue is revamping its network after plans to grow through mergers and partnerships were quashed by federal courts.

American also said Thursday it reached an agreement to extend its co-branded credit card agreement with a unit of Citigroup Inc., making the bank the sole issuer of AAdvantage branded cards starting in 2026.

Cash paid to American from Citi and other partners for loyalty award points will increase about 10% annually under the new agreement, the carrier said in a statement. American collected about $5.6 billion in those payments during the 12 months ending Sept. 30, according to a regulatory filing. Growing to $10 billion a year would boost annual pretax income by $1.5 billion compared to 2024, the carrier said, without providing a timeframe for that goal.

The Citigroup agreement pushed out Barclays Plc from a long-standing three-way partnership among the companies. Citigroup will purchase Barclays’ portion of the cards and begin transitioning customers to its platform in 2026, according to the statement.

American was unusual for relying on two credit-card partners. Analysts have long feared that the arrangement held the carrier back from achieving the results that rivals including Delta Air Lines Inc. and United Airlines Holdings Inc. have been able to achieve with their programs.

