BMO Misses Estimates as Loan-Loss Provisions Far Exceed Forecast

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Montreal missed estimates after once again setting aside much more money than expected to cover potential loan losses.

The Canadian bank earned C$1.90 per share on an adjusted basis in its fiscal fourth quarter, according to a statement Thursday, falling short of the C$2.38 average estimate of analysts in a Bloomberg survey.

Provisions for credit losses totaled C$1.52 billion ($1.08 billion) for the three months through October, far exceeding the C$1.05 billion analysts had forecast.

“Our overall results were impacted by elevated provisions for credit losses, and we expect quarterly provisions to moderate through 2025 as the business environment improves,” Chief Executive Officer Darryl White said in the statement.

The bank has posted solid operating results this year but disappointed on credit provisions for several quarters in a row. Analysts have been frustrated with management’s failure to clearly explain why Bank of Montreal’s US commercial-loan book appears to be an outlier on credit performance.

Bank of Montreal expanded its US footprint with the purchase of San Francisco-based Bank of the West last year, which also increased its exposure to potential credit losses. The lender’s shares tumbled after reporting third-quarter results in August, but have staged a comeback in recent weeks.

The bank got an extra capital boost in the period after winning a legal victory over its involvement in a multibillion-dollar Ponzi scheme orchestrated by former businessman Tom Petters. The bank said in September that it would record an extra C$875 million after taxes in the fourth quarter, reversing an earlier provision it took in relation to the case.

Among Canadian banks that reported earlier this week, Royal Bank of Canada and Bank of Nova Scotia both posted provisions for loan losses that came in below analyst expectations. At C$162 million, National Bank of Canada’s provisions were higher than the average forecast of C$154 million.

