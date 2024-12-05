CIBC Beats as Credit Losses Decline Despite Economic Concerns

(Bloomberg) -- Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce beat estimates after another quarter of stronger-than-expected credit quality.

The Toronto-based bank earned C$1.91 per share on an adjusted basis in the fiscal fourth quarter, topping the C$1.79 average estimate of analysts in a Bloomberg survey.

The bank set aside C$419 million ($298 million) for credit losses, according to a statement Thursday, much less than the C$547 million analysts had forecast. For Canada’s fifth-largest bank, that continues a trend that began earlier in the year. It said the credit picture improved despite a worsening economic outlook.

Overall, the bank earned C$1.9 billion in the quarter ended Oct. 31, up 24% from the prior year, and posted a return on equity of 13.4%. Both figures are on an adjusted basis.

CIBC has been in “execution mode,” according to RBC Capital Markets analyst Darko Mihelic, who said in a report last month that the bank is following a “relatively straightforward strategy that is neither aggressive nor conservative.”

The bank put aside C$483 million for credit losses in the previous quarter and C$541 million in the fourth quarter last year.

--With assistance from Christine Dobby.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.